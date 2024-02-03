Why Disney's Tower Of Terror Imagineers Watched Every Episode Of The Twilight Zone Twice

Disney's Tower of Terror has always felt like a thrilling outlier at any Disney park. Opened in Florida in 1994 (and, in the case of the California location, tragically converted into a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride in 2021), the "Twilight Zone"-inspired thrill ride was always a little scarier than the rest of the Mouse House's family-friendly theme park attractions — in a good way.

California's Tower of Terror may have had its last ride, but the attraction remains a landmark of Disney parks across the world, with additional versions in Tokyo and Paris. As with any Disney ride, a whole lot of thought went into the original planning of the attraction, and in the case of Tower of Terror, Imagineers were actually required to become classic TV binge-watchers. According to the official D23 website, everyone who helped design the Tower of Terror watched all 156 episodes of Rod Serling's seminal anthology series at least twice.

Imagineers looked even closer at certain "Twilight Zone" episodes, studying the music, props, settings, and any other aspects that might have helped them craft a ride that would double as an homage to the show. The classic Rod Serling-style voiceover — a delightfully spooky and instantly recognizable part of the ride even for kids who have never seen the show — came from close study, with Imagineers listening to Serling's opening and closing comments 10+ times to figure out which phrases he most often repeated. The attraction's narration was actually recorded by Mark Silverman, who also played Serling in Jordan Peele's recent "Twilight Zone" revival (per the Orlando Sentinel).