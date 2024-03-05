How Game Of Thrones Creators Ended Up Swapping Star Wars For Netflix's 3 Body Problem

Reports of filmmakers signing on to direct a "Star Wars" movie have come to elicit fewer squeals of delight than wisecracks guesstimating how long until they leave the project over "creative differences." At this stage, Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Colin Trevorrow, Kevin Feige, "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and more have all entered the revolving door that is signing on to helm a Star War for Disney, only to walk right back out again or find themselves going in circles despite their continued reassurances that they will, one day, walk all the way in.

With D&D making the press rounds again lately after, one assumes, five years of holing up in a remote cabin in the wilderness while they waited for the furor over the final season of "Thrones" to die down, it's given journalists the chance to pick their brains about their own abandoned vacation to a galaxy far, far away. The pair were announced to be working on a "Star Wars" film before "Thrones" reached its fiery conclusion, only to depart after locking down a mega-deal with Netflix a year later.

In recent interviews, Benioff and Weiss have confirmed their idea was to make a movie about the first Jedi, which Lucasfilm apparently wasn't interested in at the time despite having since tapped James Mangold to essentially do the same thing. (Mangold's actually done this dance before himself, having flirted with directing a Boba Fett movie by way of a borderline R-rated Spaghetti Western some years ago.) Looking back, however, the pair feel that it all worked out for the best.

"Star Wars shaped our lives," Benioff told GQ, "but there have been so many movies at this point, and so many TV series." This is also made the prospect of adapting author Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel series "The Three-Body Problem" into a TV series all the more enticing to them.