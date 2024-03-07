Star Trek's Brent Spiner Constantly Considered Quitting In The Franchise's Early Years

Actor Brent Spiner, who played the android Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," once called the role a double-edged sword. While playing Data brought Spiner a great deal of attention and fame, he also knew he would forever be associated with that one role. He once commented that he could go on to win an Academy Award, but that Data would still be listed first in his obituary. The associations that grow between "Star Trek" and its actors are unbreakable. Just ask William Shatner about it sometime.

Spiner has returned to "Star Trek" again and again, however, eventually playing seven different characters throughout the franchise: He played Data, Lore, B-4, Noonien Soong, Adam Soong, Altan Soong, and Arik Soong. Spiner has clearly made peace with his "Star Trek" associations and embraces them with enthusiasm. Most recently, Spiner appeared in the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," playing a very human-like android being that possessed the memories and emotions of Data, Lore, B-4, Noonien Soong, and even Lal, Data's long-dead daughter. The actor recently celebrated his 75th birthday, and 37 of those years have been parallel to "Star Trek."

But there was a time when Spiner considered "Star Trek" to be a mere job, and one that he could walk away from at any point. The man is an actor, after all, and likely wanted to pursue a wider variety of stage and screen roles that the hard work of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" prevented him from seeking out. Indeed, after "Next Generation," Spiner immediately appeared in the hit film "Independence Day" and an acclaimed production of "1776."

In a 2012 interview with IGN, Spiner noted that he constantly considered walking away from "Star Trek."