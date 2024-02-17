There Was One Thing The Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Hated About The Show

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is a truly impressive show that managed to not only expand upon the work of its predecessor, "Star Trek: The Original Series," but it created a found family among the cast and gave them the opportunity to grow as entertainers. A lot of good came from "Next Gen" and it could be a lot of fun to work on, but apparently there was one aspect of creating the show that the cast absolutely loathed. (And honestly? It's hard to blame them.) Along with all of the joys of creating one of the best science fiction programs of all time came one very big setback — though it was definitely worse for some castmates than others.

In a 2007 Entertainment Weekly oral history of the seminal sci-fi series, star LeVar Burton, who played Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, shared the one thing that he really hated about working on "Star Trek," and it was something that has been echoed by his castmates as well on other occasions. That's right... they all really hated wearing those spandex Starfleet uniforms and Burton got in his own take on the subject.