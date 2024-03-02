A Deleted It's Always Sunny Scene Gave Rob Thomas' Cameo A Much, Much Darker Ending

One thing to know about "Always Sunny" is that it isn't afraid to go dark. From Charlie getting molested to Dennis being a possible serial killer, this is a show filled to the brim with material that would be horrifying if delivered in a slightly different tone. Such was the case in the season 4 episode "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life," the one where Dennis ends up in a terrifying rehab center. There he's harassed by two patients, comedian Sinbad and musician Rob Thomas. Sinbad is a terrifying force of nature, and Thomas is his loyal, quiet sidekick. The episode ends with the reveal that this was all in Dennis's head, or was it? It's sort of ambiguous.

In the original version of the episode, Sinbad and Rob Thomas got a lot more screen time, with brutal results for Thomas. As Charlie Day explained on The Always Sunny Podcast:

"There was a beat where Rob Thomas breaks Glenn out of the psychiatric ward and he says, 'Look, you gotta get outta here, Sinbad's crazy,' you know? And then he thanks Rob Thomas and he climbs out the window or something like that. And then Rob Thomas, like, pulls a gun and we pan off of Rob Thomas to the picture of Sinbad and then blood splatters across Sinbad's face."

Even with the camera panning away, it's an insanely graphic image. Of course, it's not all that bad for the imaginary Thomas — he technically gets to redeem himself, saving Dennis's life and heroically standing up to the diabolical Sinbad in the process — but it's still perhaps a little too dark to just toss into a sitcom. But the real reason it was cut had nothing to do with tone; it was an issue of time.