Rumors Of Beru's Star Wars Comeback Started Years Before Obi-Wan Kenobi

Of all the characters introduced in the "Star Wars" original trilogy, it's hard to think of two who were, for a long time, done a greater disservice than Owen Lars and Beru Whitesun Lars. As the adoptive parents of Luke Skywalker, they're pivotal to the narrative; unfortunately, the stories that were being told post "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" didn't require more than a brief drop-in on the Tatooine farmers.

Their best bet at extended screen time came during the prequel trilogy, but, even then, they're just humble desert folk eking out a living while the galaxy succumbs to the fascist tyranny of the Sith. So while it was nice to see a little more of the couple (portrayed in the prequels by Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse), knowing what we thought we knew of Obi-Wan Kenobi's exploits between the prequels and the OT, it seemed like a fairly safe bet that after the handoff of Luke at the conclusion of "Revenge of the Sith," the "Star Wars" saga was done with Owen and Beru.

This changed after Disney acquired Lucasfilm and revived the franchise with the first installment of the sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens." Suddenly, there were rumors of standalone films exploring the further adventures of Yoda, Boba Fett, and, of course, Obi-Wan. Given that Ewan McGregor was in the sweet spot age-wise to play an aging Kenobi, a return trip to Tatooine was all but certain. This left open the possibility for (most likely) one last appearance by the Lars.

The 2022 Disney+ miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi" made good on this promise, which was a welcome development for Piesse, who'd been through a grueling personal ordeal for the last decade.