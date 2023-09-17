A Key Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Scene Was Shot During Attack Of The Clones

For "Star Wars" fans, Tunisia is a holy land of sorts. It's the closest they'll ever come to setting foot on Tatooine, Luke Skywalker's home planet and the place where our heroes were nearly consigned to the slow-digesting belly of the sarlaac. It's so quintessentially "Star Wars" that when George Lucas resumed the series in 1999 with "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," he had to return to the North African country to recapture the desert drudgery of Tatooine.

As with the original trilogy, Lucas left three years between each of his prequel films, just enough time to let fans miss the series without losing narrative momentum. This time out, Lucas knew exactly where the story was headed and where he'd have to shoot each movie. When it came to "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Lucas knew there would only be one (crucial) scene on Tatooine, which meant going back to Tunisia wouldn't make a good deal of budgetary sense.

So when Lucas and company were wrapping up their time in Tunisia for "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," they decided to get way ahead of the game on the third movie and get that key scene in the can.