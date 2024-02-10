Star Wars Episode II Filmed A Last Minute Beru Scene Only To Scrap It In The End

"Star Wars" has some great female characters that have made the franchise the cultural phenomenon that it is today. Characters like Leia Organa, the badass that ended the reign of Jabba the Hutt and stood up to Darth Vader like he was just a darkly-clad bully, or Padmé, who helped start the Rebel Alliance and saved Grogu from death. Sure, they may not get flashy medals at a ceremony or a battle against a Sith, but these characters are as essential to the fabric of the galaxy far, far away as any Jedi.

Still, the franchise has an unfortunate track record of forgetting about its female characters — for example, deleting the scene where Padmé starts the Rebellion. Such is the case with the all-time second female character we ever see in the franchise, Aunt Beru, a character who shows up for just a few minutes before dying in the original "Star Wars" movie. Even when George Lucas brought Beru and Uncle Owen back in "Attack of the Clones," they didn't have much to do. But we almost got an extra Beru scene, until it was ultimately scrapped.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Bonnie Piesse talked about stepping into the shoes of Beru Lars and having the first scene she shot get cut. "It was a big dialogue scene with Natalie Portman on Tatooine, in the Lars homestead kitchen," she said. "They actually threw that at me ... I think it was the night before, and suddenly there's a script. It's like, 'Oh, my gosh.' And I'm Australian, so I had to wrangle the American accent for that. In the end, I never got to see that scene, so I hope that I get to see that one day. It was really fun."