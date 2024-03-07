Futurama's Nibbler Shares A Voice With Some Of The Best Disney Renaissance Characters

Nibbler the Nibblonian first appeared on "Futurama" in the episode "Love's Labours Lost in Space" (April 11, 1999), wherein Leela (Katey Sagal) assumed he was a poor, lost animal that merely needed a home. She put an adorable red cape on him and outfitted him with a diaper. Nibbler had a voracious appetite and could consume many, many, many times his own body weight in pork products in a single day. Nibbler would then poop out perfectly round spheres of solidified dark matter that, quite conveniently, could serve as starship fuel.

It was later revealed that Nibbler was, in fact, Lord Nibbler, an impossibly ancient being — born around 274 BCE — who could speak in a clear, deep voice. He belonged to a species that possessed fleets of tiny, adorable warships and who were occasionally kidnapped and farmed for their fuel-pooping abilities. For years, whenever someone saw Nibbler speak, he could activate his third eye and erase their memories. After a while, Nibbler forgot to erase people's memories and would speak to them regularly.

For both his snuffling animal noises and clear-as-a-bell speech, Nibbler was played by the legendary Frank Welker. Welker is a giant in his field, having appeared in literally hundreds of TV shows and movies in his 40-year career. He provides animal noises and grunts for many, many movies and TV shows, and, as of 2011, was the third-highest-grossing actor of all time. The films Welker has appeared in have, collectively, earned over $17 billion.

Helping beef up that number were Welker's appearances in several films in the 1990s Disney Rennaisance. Welker appeared (sometimes as animals, sometimes with speaking parts) in "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "A Goofy Movie," "Pocahontas," "Hercules," "Mulan," and "The Emperor's New Groove."