The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Wonka, Wish, And More

"Wish" was supposed to be a big deal. It was meant to mark the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Pictures, and as a result, is loaded with a bunch of Easter eggs to Disney animated films of the past. But the end result is a startlingly bland film that became a box office flop. Box office doesn't always indicate a film's quality — there are plenty of box office failures that are quite good. Sadly, "Wish" isn't one of those. The story is clumsy, the characters are uninteresting, and the songs are all forgettable. This ultimately feels like something crafted by A.I. — an assimilation of what we expect a Disney animated movie to be rather than one crafted with genuine care. Set in the island kingdom of Rosas, "Wish" tells the story of the sorcerer King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who has the ability to make wishes come true. But there's a catch: the people of Rosas give Magnifico their greatest wish, which he then traps in a floating glass orb. Once a year, Magnifico holds a ceremony in which he grants one of the wishes. However, the person who made the wish is forced to forget what the wish even was until it's granted. Yeah, it's needlessly muddled.

Teenager Asha (Ariana DeBose) hopes that Magnifico will grant the wish of her 100-year-old grandfather, but she quickly learns that Magnifico has actually been corrupted by power and he doesn't plan on granting most of the wishes he's stored away in his castle. It should be noted that Magnifico reveals his evil nature almost immediately, which seems rushed and lazy. Then, just to make things extra complicated, Asha wishes on a star — a star that then crashes to Earth, complete with magical powers. I'm sure there's a way to make all of this work, but it feels so clumsy and confused that the film comes across as messy. Some memorable songs might have saved things, but alas, they're all duds (the song "This Wish" is the closest the movie comes to having a "good" number, but once you really listen to the lyrics it kind of falls apart). This is a huge miss from Disney, and a rather weak way to mark 100 years of storytelling.

