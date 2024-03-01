The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Wonka, Wish, And More
It's time again for another Blu-ray round-up, physical media phans! This is a fairly packed edition, featuring Timothée Chalamet in "Wonka," Disney's recent animated flop "Wish," the YA prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," Nicolas Cage causing nightmares in "Dream Scenario," Sofia Coppola's biopic "Priscilla," and a new 4K release of Steven Soderbergh's pandemic thriller "Contagion."
As always, I encourage you to keep physical media alive, dear reader. So keep spinning those discs.
Wonka
In our modern movie landscape, Hollywood has decided that everything has to be a recognizable brand or a bit of familiar I.P. There's no room for originality, gosh darn it! Which is why we end up with, oh, let's say, a Willy Wonka prequel. The very idea seems silly — part of what makes Willy Wonka such a memorable character is that he's mysterious. We don't need to know his origin story. We just accept him as a quirky, possibly homicidal chocolate maker. And yet here we are, with "Wonka," a film with a tagline that asks us to "Find Out How Willy Became Wonka." Sure. Whatever. But wait, maybe it's not all so dismal. For one thing, "Wonka" stars that charming Timothée Chalamet fellow. For another, it hails from Paul King, the director of the wonderful "Paddington" and "Paddington 2." Can "Wonka" actually justify its existence?
Eh, sort of. The film is harmless and somewhat charming, although nowhere near as good as King's "Paddington" films. And Chalamet is a likable enough lead, although it's hard to picture him as the somewhat deranged guy who eventually lets kids fall into chocolate rivers and get sucked up into potentially deadly tubes with little more than a smirk and a sarcastic comment. Like the classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Wonka" is a musical — and that's fine! I love musicals! Alas, all of the songs here are, to be quite frank, terrible. The only memorable number in the entire film is a reprise of "Pure Imagination" from the original "Chocolate Factory" film. It was bold of them to make a musical where every single song stinks, but here we are.
Wish
"Wish" was supposed to be a big deal. It was meant to mark the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Pictures, and as a result, is loaded with a bunch of Easter eggs to Disney animated films of the past. But the end result is a startlingly bland film that became a box office flop. Box office doesn't always indicate a film's quality — there are plenty of box office failures that are quite good. Sadly, "Wish" isn't one of those. The story is clumsy, the characters are uninteresting, and the songs are all forgettable. This ultimately feels like something crafted by A.I. — an assimilation of what we expect a Disney animated movie to be rather than one crafted with genuine care. Set in the island kingdom of Rosas, "Wish" tells the story of the sorcerer King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who has the ability to make wishes come true. But there's a catch: the people of Rosas give Magnifico their greatest wish, which he then traps in a floating glass orb. Once a year, Magnifico holds a ceremony in which he grants one of the wishes. However, the person who made the wish is forced to forget what the wish even was until it's granted. Yeah, it's needlessly muddled.
Teenager Asha (Ariana DeBose) hopes that Magnifico will grant the wish of her 100-year-old grandfather, but she quickly learns that Magnifico has actually been corrupted by power and he doesn't plan on granting most of the wishes he's stored away in his castle. It should be noted that Magnifico reveals his evil nature almost immediately, which seems rushed and lazy. Then, just to make things extra complicated, Asha wishes on a star — a star that then crashes to Earth, complete with magical powers. I'm sure there's a way to make all of this work, but it feels so clumsy and confused that the film comes across as messy. Some memorable songs might have saved things, but alas, they're all duds (the song "This Wish" is the closest the movie comes to having a "good" number, but once you really listen to the lyrics it kind of falls apart). This is a huge miss from Disney, and a rather weak way to mark 100 years of storytelling.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
I've actually never seen a single "Hunger Games" movie, and yet I sat down and watched the prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." I guess you could call me a hero. Anyway, does this prequel work without having seen the other movies? I'm sure seeing the other movies helps you understand the world-building a bit better, but I can honestly say I was able to follow along without that knowledge. As for the film itself, it's an overlong dystopian saga about a Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth), who will one day grow up to be the villainous Donald Sutherland. (Side-note: Coryo is a terrible nickname, and I cringed whenever anyone said it).
How did Snow become bad? Ambition, of course. The film takes its time revealing his true nature, and Blyth does a good job of lulling us into liking the character before his dark side presents itself. Before that happens, he becomes a "mentor" to a "tribute" in the so-called Hunger Games, where poor youths are forced to fight to death for entertainment purposes. Snow's tribute is Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who has a thick Southern accent, plays the guitar, and might just win this thing. Who knows? Of course, these star-crossed kids fall in love amidst all this turmoil. "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is bloated but epic, and Blyth and Zegler make compelling leads. The real standout, though, is Viola Davis, who seems to be channeling the Joker and is operating on a whole other level playing the deranged "head gamemaker" of the Hunger Games.
Dream Scenario
Nicolas Cage gives one of his best performances in "Dream Scenario," a strange story that blends comedy, horror, and melancholy into one odd pot. Cage plays a boring, somewhat annoying college professor who suddenly becomes famous for a very weird reason: everyone is dreaming about him, even people who have never met him before. For reasons no one can quite explain, Cage's character keeps popping up in people's dreams. The dreams are harmless and fun at first, and Cage's character, Paul Matthews, begins to relish his newfound fame. But things take a decidedly dark turn when the dreams suddenly turn into nightmares. All at once, Paul is an outcast; people don't even want to be in the same room as him, even though he hasn't actually done anything wrong.
This premise de-evolves into a somewhat clumsy story about cancel culture, and I'll admit I found that aspect of the narrative to be poorly handled and muddled as if the film doesn't understand what it's trying to say, exactly. But the rest of the movie is so delightfully odd, and Cage is so perfectly cast, that you can mostly overlook these flaws and embrace everything else.
Priscilla
In Baz Luhrmann's wonderfully over-the-top "Elvis," Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley is barely a character. She gets her due with Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," which paints a darker portrait of the relationship between the King and the young girl who was only a teenager when they first started dating. Coppola's film shows how Priscilla almost became a hostage to Elvis' life — he wooed her, married her, and then proceeded to treat her like background noise.
That's not to say "Priscilla" paints Elvis as an outright villain. Coppola's script, adapted from "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley Sandra Harmon, is more complex, taking care to portray its characters in three dimensions. The towering Jacob Elordi feels slightly miscast as Elvis, but Cailee Spaeny is fantastic as Priscilla, portraying the character's evolution from an over-dependent teenager to a strong, confident adult woman with grace.
Contagion 4K
In the early days of COVID-19, Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller "Contagion" ended up getting lots of attention — and even climbed the iTunes charts. Now, Soderberg's flick is getting the 4K treatment. "Contagion" remains one of Soderbergh's best — a disturbing, fast-paced, star-studded story about a global pandemic. Granted, now that we've been through a global pandemic, parts of the movie feel kind of quaint. Still, this thing moves, barreling through several different characters scattered all over the world as they deal with the deadly outbreak. And what a cast! Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Elliott Gould, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston, and Gwyneth Paltrow (who ends up with a rather nasty fate).
