Conquering Bender's Belch In Futurama Was A Matter Of One Very Simple Word

The alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) drinks a lot. And he doesn't seem to have much of a preference when it comes to his alcohol consumption. He will happily down classy cocktails, girly drinks like Fuzzy Navels, cheapo beers, or jugs of XXX rotgut moonshine. The alcohol gets him drunk but also keeps his fuel cells charged. Bender, as his name implies, is always a little tipsy. He only becomes erratic when he becomes sober. Although when drunk (i.e. in a normal state), Bender is hardly a model of poise; he's a kleptomaniac who has taken hostages on live TV more than once, all while waving around guns, smoking cigars, and encouraging viewers to beat their children.

Naturally, Bender is a lovable friend.

In what is likely a design flaw, all the robots in "Futurama" belch fire. When they need to expel dangerous exhaust, they simply burp it out of their mouths. Some robots have other exhaust ports extending from other parts of their bodies (and please, please don't ask), but belching is the way to go for most of them. Indeed, in the episode "Crimes of the Hot" (November 10, 2002), millions of Robots were gathered in one place and encouraged to belch toward the sky in unison. The act was strong enough to push Earth a few hundred miles away from the son. After that incident, Earth's year ran 53 weeks.

/Film has written in the past about how Maurice LaMarche provides the sound for some of the noisier belches heard on "Futurama," but when it comes to Bender's smaller burps, DiMaggio provides actual eructations himself.Indeed, on the DVD commentary for the "Futurama" pilot episode, "Space Pilot 3000" (March 28, 1999), DiMaggio revealed the secret to a perfect Bender Burp: say the word "aiee."