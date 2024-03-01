How The Mighty Boosh Shaped Wonka Director Paul King's Filmmaking Career [Exclusive]

Director Paul King is best known for delivering the first two installments of the charming and delightful "Paddington" franchise. Sadly, he won't be at the helm of "Paddington in Peru," the forthcoming third film in the series, but that's because he opted to step into the sweet world of Roald Dahl with "Wonka." The origin story of the famed chocolatier from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has become one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, and King is already working on potential ideas for a "Wonka" sequel. But 20 years ago, Paul King was just a scrappy young filmmaker cutting his teeth on a cult favorite comedy series across the pond.

"The Mighty Boosh" is a sketch comedy series from the United Kingdom that debuted on the BBC back in 2004. The series feels like Monty Python meets "Kenan & Kel," with an absurd and musical touch reminiscent of "Flight of the Conchords," even though the series preceded the New Zealand import by a few years. Creators Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt lead the series, respectively, as the cool but meandering glam-rock-styled Vince Noir and the ambitious but blundering Howard Moon. The duo work as employees at a small zoo, where there's a strange assortment of characters, such as the boss Bob Fossil (Rich Fulcher), a mystical shaman named Naboo (Michael Fielding), and a sentient gorilla named Bollo, not to mention the occasional appearance of Matt Barry as the eccentric scientist Dixon Bainbridge. But the second and third seasons focus more on the characters' shenanigans outside of the zoo.

The series found Vince and Howard getting into a series of fantastical and strange misadventures, such as trying to form an electro band to impress some girls, escaping monkey hell, trying to track down the mythical Fountain of Youth on another planet, and struggling to defeat a band of doppelgangers who form a group known as The Flighty Zeus. Oh, and they often played multiple characters outside of Vince and Howard too. Every single episode across three seasons of "The Mighty Boosh" was directed by Paul King, which provided the filmmaker with both an education and a proving ground for his future filmmaking exploits.