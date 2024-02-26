Wonka Director Paul King Is Already Working On Ideas For A Chocolatey Sequel

After arriving on the big screen just in time to take advantage of the holiday box office rush last year, "Wonka" is a certified hit. Not only did the movie from "Paddington" director Paul King please critics and audiences alike, but it's raked in over $608 million at the worldwide box office. In fact, it has managed to stay in the top 10 box office chart this whole time. Even as the movie is available on PVOD at home and poised to hit physical media on February 27, "Wonka" is still playing on over 2,300 screens.

Considering the star power of leading man Timothée Chalamet and that kind of financial success, it's likely that a "Wonka" sequel will end up in theaters sometime in the next few years. Though Warner Bros. Pictures hasn't yet announced a follow-up, Paul King is already talking about potential ideas with co-writer Simon Farnaby, so it's only a matter of time before Chalamet gets back in the purple coat and top hat to cook up even more chocolatey goodness.

Leading up to the physical media release of "Wonka" this week, we spoke with director and co-writer Paul King about the chocolatier's origin story and what might be in store for the candy man's future. King confirmed, "I'm sitting with Simon and thinking about Wonka stories, so that's exciting." But first, let's talk about how King views "Wonka" alongside both the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" film adaptation from 1971 and Roald Dahl's original "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" book from 1964, and that might give us some idea of what we can expect in the character's future.