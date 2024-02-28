Cool Stuff: Mondo's Westworld Season 4 Vinyl Soundtrack Completes The Series Score Set

HBO's ambitious sci-fi series "Westworld" took the cable channel by storm when the first season became one of its most-watched shows. There was palpable excitement each week for a new episode, and it felt like the hype actually came close to capturing the eager anticipation audiences once felt between new episodes of "LOST," complete with a variety of compelling mysteries driving the series.

Sadly, "Westworld" came to an unfortunate end with the show's fourth season. HBO canceled the series due to the show's high cost and diminishing returns, with viewership taking an extreme dip as the series continued. That's genuinely disappointing, because co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had just one more season left to complete the story they originally conceived, and as of now, fans will never find out how it was all supposed to end.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for "Westworld" fans, because today allows for some form of completion, at least if you're a collector of vinyl soundtracks. Mondo announced the release of the "Westworld" season 4 vinyl soundtrack with composer Ramin Djawadi's hypnotizing score pressed on an exclusive colorway. But that's not all, because if you've collected the vinyl soundtracks for the first three seasons so far, you'll also get a slipcase to house all four of the albums together. Mondo sent us the entire collection, along with an advance copy of the season 4 soundtrack, and we've got a closer look below.