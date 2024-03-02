An Early Futurama Idea Would Have Made Bender's Speech A Lot Different

Bender (John DiMaggio), the drunken alcoholic robot on Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" is fueled by alcohol. Indeed, if Bender doesn't have a cocktail once or twice a day, he begins to rust, his batteries begin to run down, and he behaves as if he's drunk. Of course, consuming too much booze also makes Bender behave like he's drunk, so it's a careful balance to ensure he's functional. If that seems unclear, don't worry. The characters on "Futurama" don't quite have a grasp of it either. When Bender claims to have seen a werewolf car (!), Fry (Billy West) responds by saying "You've been drinking too much, or too little. I forget how it works with you. Anyway, you haven't drunk exactly the right amount."

Early in the series, Bender had more of a "drunken" voice, with actor DiMaggio giving the character a slightly raspier effect as well as a slight, drunken slur. As the series progressed, DiMaggio's voice became less "wino" and more "noisy guy at a bar," with Bender shouting and expressing more tipsy self-enthusiasm.

Bender's mouth appears to be a speaker, and when he speaks, the lines in his robotic "teeth" kind of pulsate and move as if they're lips. It's not quite the same as lip-synching, but it's a fun robotic equivalent. On the DVD commentary track for "Space Pilot 3000," the pilot episode of "Futurama," Cohen, Groening, and the episode's directors, Gregg Vanzo and Rich Moore, talk about early designs for Bender, and reveal that the "robot lips" wasn't always their plan. In early animation tests, Bender had a mere light-up mouth