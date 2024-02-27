How To Watch The Iron Claw At Home
One of the most acclaimed movies of 2023 is coming home: A24 has announced that "The Iron Claw" will be available on Blu-ray and DVD next month. But for those who aren't committed to picking up a physical copy of the film, it is also available to rent on VOD from a variety of digital retailers right now. So there are plenty of options, with even more on the way in the coming months (we'll get to that in a moment).
A24's wrestling drama about the Von Erichs "The Iron Claw" (read /Film's review here) is currently available to rent from retailers such as Apple TV+, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, among others. It is priced at $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, which is the standard premium VOD price that studios began running with a few years ago. That price typically drops several weeks after the initial Digital release date.
As for the Blu-ray and DVD, Lionsgate will be releasing the film on disc beginning March 26. A24 is better about this than many studios, but physical releases are no longer a guarantee in the streaming era, so this is welcome news. The release will come with a few special features — you can check out the full list of bonus features for yourself below.
Blu-ray/DVD special features:
-
Brotherhood Is Forever: Making Iron Claw
-
Cast and Crew Q&A
-
Theatrical Trailer
Will The Iron Claw be on a streaming service?
So, what about viewers who would prefer to watch "The Iron Claw" on a streaming service? You're in luck on that front as well. Late last year, A24 struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will see most of its films going to the company's streaming outlets, including HBO, Cinemax, and Max. So, eventually, "The Iron Claw" will make its way to a major streamer. That release date has not been announced yet but we'll be sure to update this post as soon as that information is available.
The movie was directed by Sean Durkin ("Dead Ringers"). The cast includes Zac Efron ("Neighbors," "The Greatest Showman"), Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear," "Shameless"), Harris Dickinson ("The King's Man," "Triangle of Sadness"), Maura Tierney "Liar Liar," "Your Honor"), Holt McCallany ("Mindhunter," "Lights Out"), and Lily James ("Cinderella," "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"). You can read the movie's official synopsis below.
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.