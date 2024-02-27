How To Watch The Iron Claw At Home

One of the most acclaimed movies of 2023 is coming home: A24 has announced that "The Iron Claw" will be available on Blu-ray and DVD next month. But for those who aren't committed to picking up a physical copy of the film, it is also available to rent on VOD from a variety of digital retailers right now. So there are plenty of options, with even more on the way in the coming months (we'll get to that in a moment).

A24's wrestling drama about the Von Erichs "The Iron Claw" (read /Film's review here) is currently available to rent from retailers such as Apple TV+, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, among others. It is priced at $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, which is the standard premium VOD price that studios began running with a few years ago. That price typically drops several weeks after the initial Digital release date.

As for the Blu-ray and DVD, Lionsgate will be releasing the film on disc beginning March 26. A24 is better about this than many studios, but physical releases are no longer a guarantee in the streaming era, so this is welcome news. The release will come with a few special features — you can check out the full list of bonus features for yourself below.

Blu-ray/DVD special features: