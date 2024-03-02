What Star Trek: Strange New Worlds And Adam Sandler's Billy Madison Have In Common

Millennials almost all have a soft spot for "Billy Madison," and at least some of that comes from the sheer fun of the parties Billy throws each time he completes a grade in school. He floats on an innertube in the massive fountains, hangs out with jugglers and a clown on the lawns, and at one point chases an imaginary penguin throughout the entire estate. It's the kind of place that many of us would love to live in if we didn't have to worry about bills or keeping it clean, and it's a kind of wish fulfillment.

"Star Trek" also uses the estate to represent a kind of ideal, as it exists in a utopian society where Captain Pike and the rest of the crew of the Enterprise must help with a rather unusual conundrum surrounding a holy child. The same hallways and stairs where Billy chased the penguin are now bare save for a few extras in alien makeup and elaborate robes, although the furnishings and decor remain largely the same. There's also a massive ceremony out on the estate's lawns where Billy threw his parties, although "Strange New Worlds" used a bit of computer-generated imagery to add in some fancy sci-fi buildings in the background.

If you had told the 10-year-old me that one day I would see a Starfleet officer in the same place that I watched Billy get into a fight with shampoo and conditioner, I wouldn't have believed you. Thank goodness 10-year-old me was wrong.