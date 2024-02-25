Kenneth Mitchell, Actor In Star Trek Shows And Captain Marvel, Has Died At 49

We're sad to report the passing of Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell at the too-young age of 49. His death was confirmed in an X/Twitter post (made via the account previously belonging to Mitchell himself) which eulogized him. Mitchell is survived by his family, including his parents, his siblings, and his wife, fellow actor Susan Pratt, and their children Lilah and Kallum (a GoFundMe has been set up for Mitchell's family by friends).

Mitchell built up a wide TV resume during the 2000s and 2010s. He didn't have many starring roles, granted, but he was in the main cast of the cult classic post-apocalyptic series "Jericho." Mitchell kept racking up guest roles on every major procedural series under the sun: "NCIS," "Grey's Anatomy," "Criminal Minds," "Castle" — the list goes on.

In recent years, Mitchell became a name that science-fiction fans will recognize. He had a small role in "Captain Marvel," appearing in flashbacks as Joseph Danvers, the father of the film's hero Carol (Brie Larson). Something of a chauvinist, Joseph discourages his daughter's dream of being a pilot.

Mitchell had a bigger presence on "Star Trek: Discovery" where, like many "Star Trek" guest actors, he played multiple recurring roles in the same show (the alien makeup helped conceal this).