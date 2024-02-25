One Cheers Cast Member's Father Was A Notable Part Of The Show For 8 Seasons

Let a television series stick around long enough, and the cast members, provided there isn't a tremendous amount of turnover, begin to feel like family. They're weekly guests in your living room (or, nowadays, travel companions on your morning/evening commute — or just about anywhere you can watch a TV show without crashing a car or walking into oncoming traffic), and they're doing all the entertaining. It's a nifty arrangement.

This coziness would be impossible to maintain over double-digit seasons if the sets of these series weren't friendly, respectful environments. There are deadlines and airdates to hit, so it behooves everyone to be not only professional, but pleasant. This means being an adult and realizing that everyone has their quirks and bad days. You cut people slack, and you make as much room as possible for whatever tsuris is going on in their life — because if you keep at it for enough years, your work family is family full-stop.

And this isn't always a difficult situation. Sometimes, a co-worker's personal mess adds color and joy to the creative process.

Take Rhea Perlman for example. The actor's career went supernova in the early 1980s when "Cheers" became one of the most popular shows on television. The sitcom had just entered its Nielsen ratings prime in 1986 when her parents, Philip and Adele Perlman, retired and moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles to be closer to their showbiz-pro daughters (Rhea's sister, Heide Perlman, was a writer and producer on "Cheers" and, later, "The Tracey Ullman Show" and "Frasier"). Philip dropped by set on occasion, and, being a convivial fellow, eventually found his way onto one of the fictional establishment's bar stools. He belonged, thus beginning a career as a walk-on presence in many a film and TV series.