Cheers' Leading Men Bonded On Set By Vomiting Together

Great onscreen chemistry is not contingent on the actors liking each other off camera. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman famously did not get along while making "Casablanca," and the same was evidently true for Richard Gere and Debra Winger during the shoot of "An Officer and a Gentlemen." It's unfortunate, but the nice thing about movies is that you only have to pretend you're into each other for a few months. Once the film wraps (and after any needed reshoots), you'll only see each other again at the premiere. After that, you make it a point to never work together in the future, and life goes on.

Television series are different, especially when you're dealing with a full network order of 20-plus episodes. It gets even trickier if your show's a hit. Then you're going to be collaborating with these people until the ratings decline, so it helps if you can maintain convivial relationships with your cast mates.

Fortunately, the cast of "Cheers" was, for the most part, something of a family. They genuinely cared for each other. And when one person went through a crisis of any kind, they could count on their scene partners to be there for them.

Even if they ate pork by accident and had to orally expel it from their system.