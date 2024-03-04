Legendary Director Billy Wilder Asked Steven Spielberg To Let Him Direct Schindler's List

World-renowned director Steven Spielberg was at the height of his career when he made the Oscar-winning film "Schindler's List," but he wasn't the only filmmaker who was interested in adapting the novel of the same name for the silver screen. The acclaimed director Billy Wilder, an auteur of classic Hollywood cinema who penned and directed such renowned films as "The Apartment" and "Sunset Boulevard," was also vying for the rights to turn this story into a movie. However, by the time Thomas Keneally's evocative historical novel was published in 1993, Wilder's career was already winding down.

For a long time, Wilder enjoyed one of the most prosperous careers in Hollywood. His Oscar-nominated 1944 film "Double Indemnity" is considered the signal film of noir cinema and the model of the femme fatale trope. After Wilder's smashing success "Sunset Boulevard" earned three Oscars in 1951, he quickly went on to release several star vehicles — first for Kirk Douglas in "Ace in the Hole," then both Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn in "Sabrina," and soon after Marilyn Monroe in "The Seven Year Itch." He released a steady stream of films throughout the '50s, sealing it off with "Some Like it Hot" in '59 and "The Apartment" in 1960, with six Oscars won between them.

Unfortunately for Wilder, the Hollywood studio system underwent drastic changes in the 1960s, and between the dissolution of the Hays Code and declining box office sales, Wilder and his producers failed to keep up with the public's taste. The problem with defining a cultural moment is that moments are fleeting and, once gone, it's adapt or die. Wilder's films were received with less and less positive reception through his final effort, "Buddy, Buddy," in 1981, a rather depressing comedy about suicide featuring aging film stars Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.