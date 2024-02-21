Cool Stuff: Raid71's Glow In The Dark TRON Legacy Poster Takes Us Back To The Grid

Raid71's new poster for "TRON Legacy" uses all the right imagery from the movie, including a little nod to one of the official posters for the film, with Sam and Quorra in the middle of the light disc, reaching for the sky with a beam of light shining down on them.

Around Sam (Garrett Hedlund) and Quorra (Olivia Wilde), we have two of the floating arena pieces from disc wars, one with Sam crouched for battle, and the other with Rinzler wielding dual light discs like a beast. Of course, we know now who Rinzler (Bruce Boxleitner) actually is, just in case the T-shaped design on his chest didn't give it away. Outside of that, we have the larger arena where the Light Bike battle takes place. Not only can you see the crowd surrounding the action, complete with Recognizers floating in the sky above them, but we have the opposing blue and orange light bikes riding side by side. Overhead, the watchful eyes of Clue, the villainous version of Flynn (Jeff Bridges), surveils the landscape.

Below you can see the standard version of the poster, which has a layer of glow-in-the-dark ink that will really bring those neon colors to life.

Bottleneck Gallery

This version will be the easiest one to get your hands on, because the 24x36 inch print has a hand-numbered edition size of 300, and you can pre-order it for $75 when it goes on sale at 12:00 PM ET today over at Bottleneck Gallery's website. However, if you're looking for something a little more rare, there are a variety of variants available, which you can get a better look at below.