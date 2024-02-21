Cool Stuff: Raid71's Glow In The Dark TRON Legacy Poster Takes Us Back To The Grid
It's been nearly a decade and a half since Disney took us back into the digital world of TRON with the long-awaited, eagerly anticipated sequel "TRON Legacy." Fueled by an unbelievable soundtrack from Daft Punk, the film from "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was visually dazzling and offered up some exhilarating action sequences, even if the story left something to be desired. While certain elements of the movie haven't aged very well, such as a digitally, de-aged duplicate of a young Jeff Bridges who now looks like he's in an old video game rather than a blockbuster movie, I think "TRON Legacy" delivers a satisfying sci-fi adventure, and the highs outweigh the lows.
Well, with "TRON 3" reportedly starting production last month, there's no better time to revisit "TRON Legacy" in the form of an incredible new piece of artwork by artist Raid71, on sale today at Bottleneck Gallery. Featuring the cool contrast of black with the neon blue and orange of the grid, the new "TRON Legacy" poster features glow-in-the-dark ink to help it pop. There are even a variety of variants for those looking to have an even more unique version of this outstanding tribute. Take a look at all the various versions below, and find out when you can order them.
The grid, a digital frontier
Raid71's new poster for "TRON Legacy" uses all the right imagery from the movie, including a little nod to one of the official posters for the film, with Sam and Quorra in the middle of the light disc, reaching for the sky with a beam of light shining down on them.
Around Sam (Garrett Hedlund) and Quorra (Olivia Wilde), we have two of the floating arena pieces from disc wars, one with Sam crouched for battle, and the other with Rinzler wielding dual light discs like a beast. Of course, we know now who Rinzler (Bruce Boxleitner) actually is, just in case the T-shaped design on his chest didn't give it away. Outside of that, we have the larger arena where the Light Bike battle takes place. Not only can you see the crowd surrounding the action, complete with Recognizers floating in the sky above them, but we have the opposing blue and orange light bikes riding side by side. Overhead, the watchful eyes of Clue, the villainous version of Flynn (Jeff Bridges), surveils the landscape.
Below you can see the standard version of the poster, which has a layer of glow-in-the-dark ink that will really bring those neon colors to life.
This version will be the easiest one to get your hands on, because the 24x36 inch print has a hand-numbered edition size of 300, and you can pre-order it for $75 when it goes on sale at 12:00 PM ET today over at Bottleneck Gallery's website. However, if you're looking for something a little more rare, there are a variety of variants available, which you can get a better look at below.
I fight for the users
Along with the standard version Raid71's "TRON Legacy" poster, there is also a variant with an edition size of 150 that has more of an orange tint to the glow-in-the-dark ink, providing a bit more of the villainous side of the grid. Equally as rare is the foil variant, which will also have an edition size of 150. Though the image has a prominent green color, that's only illustrating the iridescent quality of the foil that the image is printed on, so don't be surprised when there isn't a bunch of green on the print itself. Finally, you can also get the regular version of the print on a 4mm thick acrylic panel, which is limited to an edition of 50.
Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$85
Co-released with Pulse Gallery & Eyeland UK
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$85
Co-released with Pulse Gallery & Eyeland UK
But wait, there's more. Raid71 is also releasing a quad version of the print, and along with it is an entirely different quad poster for the original "TRON" movie. While the "TRON Legacy" quad expands the scope of the artwork onto a wider landscape, the "TRON" poster has a totally different look, borrowing from the classic appearance of the then-innovative special effects that brought the grid to life back in 1982. TRON is front and center, and there are the old school Recognizers and Light Bikes too. Part of me wishes the eyes overlooking the grid looked more like the Master Control Program rather than a digital grid version of a face, but I understand that wouldn't have necessarily jibed with the rest of the poster's aesthetic.
Fine art giclee
40 x 30 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 50
$100
Co-released with Pulse Gallery & Eyeland UK
Fine art giclee
40 x 30 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 50
$100
Co-released with Pulse Gallery & Eyeland UK
All of these "TRON" posters will be available or pre-order while supplies last at Bottleneck Gallery's online shop starting at 12:00 PM ET. Good luck!