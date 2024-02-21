Star Wars: The Bad Batch Features A Sly Nod To The High Republic Era

One of the chief villainous presences in the first phase of "The High Republic" was the drengir. The drengir was a species of carnivorous plants, though they had definite intelligence and could have bizarre effects on Force users — which wouldn't really matter to the Bad Batch. Still, the slither vines and their main beaked mouth bear a striking resemblance to the drengir from "The High Republic" and make one wonder if these slither vines were the results of experiments on what was left of their species by the Empire, with the intelligence having been bred or cloned out of them, leaving them with naught but their instincts to kill. There's no overt indication that these slither vines are direct descendants of the drengir (although they operate similarly and were experimented on by the Imperials), but it wouldn't surprise me, given how interconnected the "Star Wars" universe has become. It would also go to show the lengths Palpatine went to in order to secure his power — unleashing an ancient enemy that took a lot of work to contain simply to prevent uprisings. It's bold and disturbing.

At the same time, it appears as though these slither vines hurt Dr. Hemlock and his science division and were the main factor that led to them abandoning this particular base and brutally destroying it from orbit. In other words, they lost control — and losing control of his creations or the things he needs for his experiments seems to be what Dr. Hemlock does best so far.

New episodes of the final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.