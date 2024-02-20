Why Dune: Part Two's Director Doesn't Think The First Film Is Required Viewing

From "Across the Spider-Verse" to "Fast X" to "Dead Reckoning," we're living in an era of two-part movies, many of which weren't as initially open about their two-part status as audiences might have preferred. "Dune: Part two," which releases in theaters March 1, 2024, will be the first real test of just how well this strategy pays off in the movie landscape of the 2020s.

The first "Dune" movie was mostly well received, but was criticized by some for feeling incomplete. It felt like watching a version of "Lion King" that ended shortly after Mufasa's murder, even if we know that Paul's journey going forward will be a lot more complicated than Simba's journey to avenge his father. Some among the fandom have chosen to withhold their full opinion on Villeneuve's "Dune" until they see the second movie; if "Part Two" doesn't deliver, the first part's not gonna look so good either.

Director Denis Villeneuve certainly seems aware of this reality, which is why he's taken great efforts to assure us that "Part Two" stands on its own feet, rather than just feeling like the second half of a movie. In fact, not only will "Dune: Part Two," feel like its own proper film, but Villeneuve hopes that it can still be enjoyed without knowing any context beforehand. As he explained in a recent interview with Screen Rant: