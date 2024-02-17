The Twilight Zone's Fake Invisible Wall Sent A Real Man To The Hospital

What is it about small towns tucked away far from the bustling streets that is so laden with nostalgia? Perhaps it is the quaint, simple quality of life that defines existence in these spaces, or simply a case of looking back at one's past with rose-tinted glasses. "Valley of the Shadow," the third episode in the fourth season of "The Twilight Zone," examines a town named Peaceful Valley, where a reporter named Phillip Redfield (Ed Nelson) gets lost. However, Phillip's experiences in the town are far from pleasant — he stumbles upon life-altering secrets and is rendered a prisoner with almost no way out. Once Phillip learns that he can steal a technological formula that can make the world a better place, he is faced with obstacles that are designed to test his heart and his intentions as a seemingly well-meaning human being.

The technological gifts that the townspeople enjoy were portrayed pretty convincingly by director Perry Lafferty, and these effects, which were meant to denote teleportation or the de-materialization of a person, could easily be accomplished with jump cuts. Per Mark Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," Lafferty succeeded in pulling these effects off by "reversing the footage" and jump-cutting between two or more shots to provide "the illusion that [a] person has been teleported." These sequences are adequately believable and help establish the otherworldly nature of the gifts that the people of Peaceful Valley were given years ago by an extraterrestrial scientist, along with the sense of jealous covetousness triggered in Phillip after witnessing them in action.

However, one aspect of the narrative — involving an automobile collision against a fake invisible wall — proved to be pretty tricky and dangerous to film.