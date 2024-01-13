The Twilight Zone Used Some Brilliantly Cheap Special Effects To Set The World On Fire

The "Twilight Zone" episode "The Midnight Sun" (November 17, 1961) took place on an Earth that had fallen out of its orbit and was drifting very slowly closer and closer toward the sun. The episode was an exploration of humanity during its waning hours, as seen through the eyes of Norma (Lois Nettleton), a painter who tried desperately to hang on to water and stay cool as temperatures rose and rose. Norma's only recourse is to paint the fires she sees out the window and the burning, growing sun in the sky. Eventually, her neighbor breaks down and implores Norma to paint something cool and refreshing, like a waterfall. The episode ends with Norma being overwhelmed by the heat and her neighbor dying of heat stroke.

There is a twist, of course. Norma wakes up in bed, having dreamed the entire episode. It's revealed that the Earth is, in fact, drifting away from the sun and that temperatures have been slowly dropping below freezing. Norma recalls her dream of dying in the heat and now finds it to be very, very pleasant here in the cold.

"The Midnight Sun," from a filmmaking perspective, had a lot of ground to cover. The episode's writer (Rod Serling) and director (Anton Leader) had to depict an entire world burning up and losing touch with reality but had to achieve it with only a few days to shoot and a paltry budget of $52,577. In Marc Scott Zicree's invaluable book "The Twilight Zone Companion," Leader recalled some of the low-budget ways he and his crew depicted extreme heat in a pinch. It seems it was a clever use of makeup, wax, and actual heaters.