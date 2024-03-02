Star Wars Actor Brian Blessed Improvised Boss Nass' Famous Face Wobble

Brian Blessed is only 87 years old, but he has lived enough adventures for 10 lifetimes. He has been acting professionally since 1957, and has since racked up hundreds of credits on stage, screen, and in video games. His enormous frame (and beard) cut a striking figure, and his big booming voice could likely be heard from the moon. He's played Shakespeare, Dumas, Doyle, Asterix, "Doctor Who," "Flash Gordon," and "Peppa Pig."

In 1963, Blessed helped deliver a baby in public. He bit through the umbilical cord to complete his task, and licked the infant's face to comfort it. He had attempted to scale Mount Everest on three occasions, each time with assisted oxygen. He has also summited Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Aconcagua. He survived a plane crash in the jungles the Venezuela. He once hiked to the North Pole on foot and claims to have punched a polar bear in the nose. As of this writing, he has completed 800 hours of space training in Russia. He also has a black belt in judo and once engaged in randori with Vladimir Putin. Blessed has provided vocals for the metal band Pythia, authored seven books, and works with multiple animal charities.

He also has the dubious honor of playing Boss Nass, the amphibious alien in charge of the Gungan undersea kingdom in George Lucas' 1999 flick "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Boss Nass was loud, robust, and known for his usual speech pattern. Occasionally, he would shake his jowly face and let fly with flecks of frog spittle.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Blessed talked about his experience working on "The Phantom Menace," and how he — needing to jazz up a scene — first improvised his jowly affectation.