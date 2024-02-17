A Joke From Futurama's Proposition Infinity Episode Fell Victim To Fox Censors

One of the best (and silliest) qualities of "Futurama" is just how much the world of the future hasn't changed from the present. Yes, there are alcoholic robots and aliens all around, but the characters are always just so happening to deal with the same basic social issues of the audience's time, from global warming to corporate greed to bitcoin. History repeats itself, it seems, and according to "Futurama" it repeats itself in thousand-year cycles.

Case in point was the 2010 episode "Proposition Infinity," an episode that was clearly inspired by California's Proposition 8, in which California voters in the 2008 election voted to effectively ban gay marriage in the state. The controversial proposition is so infamous in part because of how quickly voters' views on gay marriage would change; if the proposition had been on the ballot just a year later, it's likely most Californians would've voted against it. If it had been on the ballot from 2011 onward, there'd be zero doubt that gay marriage would win.

Right in the middle of the historic shift in sentiments, the "Futurama" writers started working on an episode clearly inspired by the debate. But instead of the episode centering around homosexual marriage, it focused on robosexual marriage: Marriage between a human and a robot. It all starts when Amy and Bender become a couple, and Professor Farnsworth turns out to have strict moral objections.

Despite tackling a controversial subject, the episode itself wasn't all that controversial, thanks to how the social commentary is all wrapped up in a ridiculous sci-fi premise that's impossible to get too angry about. There was some behind-the-scenes controversy with the censors, however. Was it because of the show's adamant support for gay marriage? No, Fox was upset about something far more trivial.