A Deleted Barbie Scene Would Have Overthrown Helen Mirren As Narrator

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's screenplay for "Barbie" is a little unconventional. Since most of the characters in the movie are either called Barbie or Ken, the script distinguishes between them by referring to them as "Barbie Margot" (referring to star Margot Robbie) or "Ken Ryan Gosling" (long before Gosling actually agreed to play Ken, a role he originally turned down). This name-dropping of actors into the script even extends to the narrator, whose lines are attributed not to "Narrator (V.O.)" but instead, "Helen Mirren (V.O.)".

It's certainly a good tactic if you're hoping to grab the attention of the specific actor you want for a role. Back in 2022, after the first trailer for "Barbie" debuted her voiceover work, Mirren told Vanity Fair that she was "fairly thrilled" to be involved in the film, and also revealed that she shot a cameo scene as herself in addition to recording the voiceover. At the time she declined to say what the scene involved, but Mirren has finally spilled the beans in an interview with Variety:

"It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses. She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off."

Gerwig and Baumbach began working on the "Barbie" script not long after Colman won an Oscar for her tragically hilarious performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy "The Favourite." That film centers around a love/hate triangle between three women, with Emma Stone's Abigail and Rachel Weisz's Sarah viciously vying for Anne's affections. It may well have been an inspiration behind Colman and Mirren's drunken battle for the title of Narrator, but their connection runs deeper than that.