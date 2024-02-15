Cool Stuff: New Star Wars Band T-Shirts Celebrate The Music Of A Galaxy Far, Far Away

There are four shirts in the collection, and with the music of the Mos Eisley cantina being one of the most famous cues from the original "Star Wars," it should come as no surprise that the fictional band behind the tune gets two t-shirts. Though their proper name is Figrin D'An and the Modal Nodes, the shirts have them under the moniker of Figrin D'An and the Cantina Band. They're both promoting live shows from Mos Eisley Spaceport, but the blue shirt looks like an old school flyer that you might see on a street post for a jazz show (and it also makes a deep cut reference to the cantina's Wookiee owner Chalmun), and the other feels like a 1960s album cover, complete with an invitation to scum and villainy.

Heroes & Villains

Making the jump to "Return of the Jedi," we have two shirts in honor of the musical stars seen performing at Jabba the Hutt's palace. Both in yellow, one of the shirts gives the spotlight to the long-mouthed Sy Snootles, whose performance turned into a much more prominent affair thanks to new scenes added to the Special Edition re-release of "Return of the Jedi" (though you won't see Joh Yowza, the other vocalist in the new scenes). Sy Snootles is also the lead singer of the Max Rebo Band, who gets their own shirt that also features the titular blue Ortolan and his bandmate Droopy McCool.

All four of these shirts are available now at Heroes & Villains for $32 each. And they have a lot more "Star Wars" gear on their website too.