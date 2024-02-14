Madame Web Is More Like An Infamous DC Show Than A Marvel Movie

Every studio wants its own massive cinematic universe. Though many have tried (never forget the Dark Universe), none have managed to be nearly as successful as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony's equivalent, the universe formerly known as Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (or SPUMC), is now four movies deep (with at least two more coming this year). All the movies so far ("Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and "Morbius") have revolved around supporting characters in the "Spider-Man" comics, mostly villains, but that's about to change this weekend.

The latest entry in Sony's Marvel universe is "Madame Web," the first movie that doesn't center on a villain, but instead, focuses on a hero and ally of Spider-Man. A sign of the downfall of civilization, or just the latest proof of superhero fatigue, "Madame Web" follows Cassandra Webb (yes, really), a paramedic who discovers she has the spider-like ability to see the future. She takes it upon herself to protect three young girls (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced) from a spider-powered villain intent on murdering them.

Indeed, "Madame Web" is packed with Spider-People, spider-powers, and folkloric spider-societies — but no actual Spider-Man. The movie, and Sony's approach at large, brings to mind an infamous (yet excellent) DC TV show that also told an origin story, not of a hero, but of every other character surrounding them. That's right, it's time to look back at "Gotham."