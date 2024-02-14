Dakota Johnson Blew Madame Web's Director Away With Her Stunt Skills

Dakota Johnson is a fascinatingly eccentric celebrity (and I very much mean that as a compliment), so it should come as no surprise that she's also been the most entertaining part of the marketing for "Madame Web." To some extent, the latest entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe — a movie that /Film's Witney Seibold describes in his review as a "clunky, earnest, and weirdly charming" oddity — seems almost tailor-made for her. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor has a peculiar appeal as a public figure, from her handling of "lime-gate" to the wry, understated shade she threw at the meme birthed by the "Madame Web" trailer line, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." The line itself isn't even in the film, which only makes both the meme and Johnson's reaction to it all the more curiously amusing.

In the same way, the film's namesake, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, makes for an atypical superhero movie protagonist. Marvel's comic books generally depict Cassandra as an elderly woman with telepathic and clairvoyant abilities who is blind and paralyzed due to her having myasthenia gravis and uses a life support system that resemblances a spider-web (hence her moniker). Sony's movie, on the other hand, instead portrays Cassandra (Johnson) as an ordinary 30-something paramedic who develops psychic powers after a near-death experience. Suffice it to say, stripping your hero of much of what sets her apart from other "Spider-Man" characters is certainly a bold strategy (to borrow a line from a hallowed piece of internet scripture).

Enter Johnson, one of the rare actors capable of breathing quirky life into such a milquetoast superheroine. Not only that, it turns out she's even a real-life Baby Driver, which proved handy when it came to the film's stunts.