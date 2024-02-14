Dev Patel's Monkey Man - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Contrary to what children of the '90s might assume, "Monkey Man" is not a feature-length film about the "mystery wrapped in an enigma" that is the Hillwood vigilante Monkeyman from "Hey Arnold," as awesome as that sounds. It's actually something even cooler, believe it or not: an original starring vehicle for Dev Patel, who's only one of the most exciting actors currently doing it. Things had gone radio silent for several years on the news front surrounding the film, only for Universal to nonchalantly drop its trailer online near the end of January, sending the internet into a riotous frenzy at the sight of Patel going full John Wick on a seemingly never-ending parade of goons in Mumbai. (Not to mention by far the best use of a tuk-tuk in a movie this side of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.")

So what even is "Monkey Man," and why do people inevitably end up babbling, "Something, something, Dev Patel hot," every time you ask them about it? Consider this your all-inclusive guide to everything you need to know about the film.