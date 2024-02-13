Jeff Goldblum's 4 Best Super Bowl 2024 Moments

Super Bowl Sunday always has a little something for everyone, but this year's big game in Las Vegas went above and beyond in the razzle-dazzle department.

We were, of course, prepared for a celebrity-crammed spectacle due to the luxury booth presence of Travis Kelce's substantially famous girlfriend, but this gridiron rematch between last year's combatants, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, brought out more than just arguably the most famous pop star on the planet. The only pop star in that aforementioned argument, Beyoncé, was there with her hip-hop god husband Jay-Z! The world's greatest basketball player, LeBron James, flew in from Los Angeles for the contest! And Paul freakin' Rudd, sporting a bushy freakin' mustache that would've driven Avery Schreiber into a jealous rage, prowled the sidelines pre-game in support of his hometown Chiefs (yeah, he was born in New Jersey, but he grew up in the Missouri metropolis)!

But if we're talking true, earth-shaking, knock-you-on-your-keister fame, let there be no doubt: every eye in that arena was pinned to the suite aglow with the aura and corporeal splendor of the man who once admired my mutton chops, Jeff Goldblum.

And the megawatt movie star of such epochal films as "The Fly," "Jurassic Park" and "Transylvania 6-5000" wasn't just content to be at the game. Heavens no! He exploded from its globally broadcast margins in commercial after commercial, teasing us with tantalizing morsels of Goldblum-ey goodness. It was both more than we could've expected, yet far less than we desired. In the wake of a thrilling game that caused all the right people to rage-fill their diapers, let's recall the moments that really mattered: Jeff Goldblum selling stuff.