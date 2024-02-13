Jeff Goldblum's 4 Best Super Bowl 2024 Moments
Super Bowl Sunday always has a little something for everyone, but this year's big game in Las Vegas went above and beyond in the razzle-dazzle department.
We were, of course, prepared for a celebrity-crammed spectacle due to the luxury booth presence of Travis Kelce's substantially famous girlfriend, but this gridiron rematch between last year's combatants, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, brought out more than just arguably the most famous pop star on the planet. The only pop star in that aforementioned argument, Beyoncé, was there with her hip-hop god husband Jay-Z! The world's greatest basketball player, LeBron James, flew in from Los Angeles for the contest! And Paul freakin' Rudd, sporting a bushy freakin' mustache that would've driven Avery Schreiber into a jealous rage, prowled the sidelines pre-game in support of his hometown Chiefs (yeah, he was born in New Jersey, but he grew up in the Missouri metropolis)!
But if we're talking true, earth-shaking, knock-you-on-your-keister fame, let there be no doubt: every eye in that arena was pinned to the suite aglow with the aura and corporeal splendor of the man who once admired my mutton chops, Jeff Goldblum.
And the megawatt movie star of such epochal films as "The Fly," "Jurassic Park" and "Transylvania 6-5000" wasn't just content to be at the game. Heavens no! He exploded from its globally broadcast margins in commercial after commercial, teasing us with tantalizing morsels of Goldblum-ey goodness. It was both more than we could've expected, yet far less than we desired. In the wake of a thrilling game that caused all the right people to rage-fill their diapers, let's recall the moments that really mattered: Jeff Goldblum selling stuff.
The Wicked teaser
The long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical sensation is, for its hardcore fans, still infuriatingly far off in the distance (November 27, 2024, to be exact). But Universal Pictures was kind enough to give Super Bowl viewers a glimpse of what Jon M. Chu has done with Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz," and, well, it looks a heckuva lot better than Tom Hooper's "Cats." Then again, just about everything aside from a scabies infection looks better than Tom Hooper's "Cats."
For those desperate to learn whether Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande measure up to the powerhouse original-cast duo of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel ... you're going to have to keep waiting. A one-minute teaser can't possibly get that across. It can, however, confirm that Mr. Jeff Lynn Goldberg was spot-on casting as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Can he outdo Joel Grey? All due respect to the theatrical legend, but did he play Dr. Sidney Zweibel in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension?" No. No, he did not. If you're wondering how this is at all relevant to Grey's portrayal of the Wizard, you just keep wondering. It'll come to you. Oh brother, will it ever come to you.
Where did Goldblum turn up next? In a situation that is hardly foreign to him: talking to aliens.
Housing interplanetary guests on behalf of Apartments.com
Goldblum's run as Apartments.com's top pitchman continued with yet another appearance as Brad Bellflower, the inventor of the Apartminternet. This time out, he's joined by the great Keith David, who plays a general trying to suss out the intent of two gnarly-looking extraterrestrials. Have they come in peace or are they looking to start some static?
This relatively vital quandary is never answered, but Bellflower's expertise leads him to correctly identify that, whatever they're up to, they're going to need a place to rent. So he hips the otherworldly visitors to his Apartments.com, which can help them find a one- or two-bedroom apartment perfectly suited to their alien needs.
And when/if it comes time to rumble with these creatures, it is a balm to the soul to know that Goldblum's satellite engineer from "Independence Day," David Levinson, will be able to step up and take these nasties down.
But wait, there was more Goldblum!
No movie star cares more about your living situation
You think Jeff Goldblum only does apartments? You buffoon, this man can sell a whole house like Borden sells whole milk.
Actually, Homes.com is a brand new offshoot of Apartments.com, and it doesn't look like Brad Bellflower is going to pull double duty for the company's new brand. This will fall to Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek" and Heidi Gardner of "Saturday Night Live." Dan plays Luke, who, having inherited the company from his great-uncle, is eager to shake things up. One of his bold strategies involves hiring Lil Wayne as a financial expert, which I think we all can agree is a capital idea.
The board of the company is initially cold to his pitch, but when he blasts a giant champagne cork through the office via a helicopter-hoisted giant champagne bottle, he wins the approval of Brad Bellflower, which, in the domicile-dealing universe, is evidently all that matters.
Three ads is quite a busy (and, given what Super Bowl commercials pay out to their directors and actors, intensely lucrative) day, but Chef Goldblum wasn't done cooking.
Jeff Goldblum wins the Super Bowl (at least for a minute or so)
Look! Up at the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron! It's a man. It's a devastatingly handsome man! It's... Jeff Goldblum! And he's damned pleased to see himself on that jumbotron, too!
Showing off celebrities at major sporting events isn't just for television. They do it in arenas, too, and unless the camera lands on, say, Megyn Kelly, the famous person receives cheers commensurate with their level of fame. How lustily did a packed stadium of people willing/able to pay tens of thousands of dollars (and more) to attend a Super Bowl in Las Vegas cheer the great and benevolent Goldblum?
You can see and hear it for yourself above. And Goldblum, ever the showman, juiced the response by donning his sunglasses, making a heart symbol with his hands, and dancing ever so suavely to KC and the Sunshine Band's disco standard "Boogie Shoes."
Whether you're a Chiefs or a Niners fan, everyone walked away from Super Bowl LVIII a Goldblum-blessed winner.