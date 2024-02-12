Carl Weathers Got An Unexpected Tribute During A 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

It's been less than two weeks since the untimely death of beloved actor and director Carl Weathers. The beloved star of movies like "Rocky," "Predator," and "Happy Gilmore," Weathers died of natural causes on February 1, 2024. It was too soon for the generations of viewers who've grown up watching him on the big and small screen, but at least he did have enough time to film a Super Bowl ad for FanDuel, a sports gambling app.

The original ad follows former NFL player Rob Gronkowski in the desert, who finds himself rescued by a sly Carl Weathers riding in on a motorcycle. It would've been a straightforwardly fun advertisement a few weeks ago, but now it's been complicated a bit by Weather's untimely departure. It's the sort of thing that could be seen as a little ghoulish if handled poorly, which might be why the follow-up advertisement features an explicit tribute to the man. "Thank you, Carl," reads the memorial at the end of the ad. It's a quick but touching moment, and one of the only times where a Super Bowl ad has memorialized one of its actors.