The Twilight Zone's Eye Of The Beholder Had Maxine Stuart Crying Very Real Tears

Short of "To Serve Man," the most famous "Twilight Zone" twist ending is probably "Eye of the Beholder." Set in a hospital, the episode follows surgeons and nurses discussing patient Janet Tyler, who's undergone treatment to remove a facial deformity. Miss Tyler's face is hidden behind bandages and the hospital staff are glimpsed only in shadow or from behind — until the third act. It turns out, by the audience's standards, Janet is a blonde bombshell and everyone else is pig-faced. Beauty truly lies in the phrase that gives the episode its title.

Since her appearance is initially concealed, the crew was able to cast two actors as Janet: Maxine Stuart when she's bandaged up and Donna Douglas (future star of "The Beverly Hillbillies") when she's unmasked. (Both actors are no longer with us.)

n 2004, Stuart sat down with the Archive of American Television to discuss "Eye of the Beholder." She was blunt about the reasoning behind the double casting: "I was not pretty enough, so they hired Donna Douglas." Indeed, Stuart was chosen for her voice while Douglas was chosen for her looks. "It was reasonable of them but it was certainly an irony of them in light of the fact [the episode] was about conformity," mused Stuart.

As for the acting that she did have to do, though, Stuart found the bandages weren't a challenge, but a relief.