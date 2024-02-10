Goosebumps Season 2 Is Happening, With A Whole New Cast And Setting

Viewer beware, you're in for more scares! A whole new eight-episode season of scares, to be precise. Disney+ today announced that its recent TV adaptation of "Goosebumps" is moving ahead with season 2, which will establish an anthology format by introducing a whole new cast of characters in a brand new setting.

The first season had an ongoing narrative that wove in classics from R.L. Stine's spooky children's book franchise, from "Say Cheese and Die" to "The Cuckoo Clock of Doom." Based on the synopsis, it sounds like "Goosebumps" season 2 will take a similar approach:

In the upcoming season, teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Not a lot of detail there to hint at any particular "Goosebumps" story, though the mention of teenagers mysteriously disappearing does bring to mind one of Stine's best and creepiest books: "The Haunted School." Season 1 hit a lot of the classics with clear mascots (Slappy the Dummy from the "Night of the Living Dummy" series) or evil objects (see: "The Haunted Mask" and that darn Cuckoo Clock of Doom). But the most haunting "Goosebumps" tales are often those where the threat is more abstract or the protagonists are forced to question their reality. (Shout out to "A Night in Terror Tower" and "The Ghost Next Door").