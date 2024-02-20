How Dial Of Destiny's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Scared Harrison Ford With His Own Face

Harrison Ford should not be an easy man to scare.

The star best known for his derring do as Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Jack Ryan, President James Marshall, and Sgt. Joe Gavilan has perhaps, throughout the course of his life, believed himself to be as invincible as those larger-than-life heroes he's portrayed. Aside from the myriad times he's injured himself performing his own stunts, the man has crashed a plane into a ditch and another one onto the green of a golf course. He's also had a plane blown off a runway, taxied across a runway in front of a landing plane, and put his aircraft down on a taxiway.

He also once saved a boy scout from certain death in the Wyoming wilderness, but that was while piloting his helicopter. He has yet to crash one of those.

In any event, Ford has cheated the Reaper so frequently and with such abandon that you'd figure a simple on-set prank couldn't possibly rattle him; however, on the set of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Phoebe Waller-Bridge proved otherwise.