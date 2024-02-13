Why Casting Isn't James Gunn's Top Priority For Superman: Legacy

Casting superhero characters is important, but at the same time, it's not important. During the '80s and '90s, audiences felt a certain thrill knowing that certain outsize movie stars would be playing Batman villains. Indeed, Jack Nicholson received top billing on Tim Burton's "Batman," and audiences were more keen to see an actor of such stature hamming it up as a murderous gangster clown. The same could be said of Danny DeVito as the Penguin, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, Jim Carrey as the Riddler, or Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. Casting, in those cases, was more important than the character.

In the era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, that changed. The characters became more important than the casting. Audiences were drawn to MCU movies because they wanted to see Captain America, not because they were dying to see Chris Evans' interpretation of Captain America. Any number of equally capable actors could have played Captain America, and the MCU would not have been altered one jot. Ditto for Thor, Star-Lord, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and most of the others. Indeed, MCU actor Anthony Mackie was vocal about how the MCU killed the notion of "the movie star." We now live in a post-movie star world wherein characters have supplanted actors. This notion only becomes insidious when one considers the number of pop characters that are played by puppets, CGI avatars, or characters in masks. Pop figures, in some cases, don't even require actors.

Filmmaker James Gunn — who is currently building a cinematic universe based on characters from DC comics — would agree. Talking to Michael Rosenbaum on his "Inside You" interview show in 2023, Gunn revealed that superhero movies are less about actors and more about aesthetics. Costumes and production design supersede performance.