The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Soundtrack Just Made Music History

The 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, was a boldly stylistic and striking foray into the flagging superhero genre, and featured a wild multi-dimensional story that brought multiple Spider-People (and a Spider-Pig) together from various threads in Marvel Comics canon. The main character was Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), although audiences also met a few versions of the original Spider-Man Peter Parker as well. Critics and audiences loved "Into the Spider-Verse," and the film would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The 2023 sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" resembled "The Matrix Reloaded" in many ways. It was twice as visually dazzling, and it was more narratively ambitious ... and it was only half of a movie. For being so much bigger, "Across" is ultimately the lesser movie. We'll have to wait to see if "Across the Spider-Verse" is good after we see "Beyond the Spider-Verse," currently in production.

"Into the Spider-Verse" was also notable for its soundtrack, a double-platinum-certified album that featured tracks by Blackway and Black Caviar, Nicki Minaj and Anuel AA featuring Bantu, Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign featuring XXXTentacion, and Jaden Smith. The biggest hit on the album was "Sunflower" performed by Post Malone and Swae Lee. "Sunflower" was also eventually included on Post Malone's 2019 album "Hollywood's Bleeding."

According to the RIAA's website, as of February 8th, 2024, "Sunflower" has become the very first pop single in the RIAA's history to be certified Double Diamond. That means it has been streamed or downloaded over 20 million times. Leave it to Marvel movies to continue to break records.