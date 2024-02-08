Lobot Originally Did A Lot More Talking (And Dying) In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

One of the best things about the old Star Wars Expanded Universe (sorry, I'm a geezer who refuses to call it by its revised official title, "Star Wars Legends") was that it afforded writers a chance to delve deeply into the various supporting players who would pop in and out of the original trilogy with nary an explanation for who they were or what their deal even was. One might call this the Boba Fett Syndrome. Take Lando Calrissian's (Billy Dee Williams) cyborg pal Lobot, who joined the smuggler in going legit after Lando became the Baron Administrator of Cloud City. He makes but a few wordless appearances in "The Empire Strikes Back" only to vamoose, never to be seen or mentioned again.

These days, Lobot has a wholly fleshed-out and consistent canonical backstory thanks to books like the "Lando" and "War of the Bounty Hunters" comics series. However, before Disney assumed control of the franchise, you just had to piece together the character's history as best as you could from the wild, wild west that was the EU (for better or for worse). That also meant deciding whether any of Lobot's deleted scenes in "Empire" counted as "canon," or at least as close to canon as it existed back in those days. And there was a whole lot of discarded Lobot material, too, as the actor who portrayed him, John Hollis, recalled in an interview with Star Wars Insider for its 33rd issue in 1997.