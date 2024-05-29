You're Welcome To Watch Disney's Moana 2 Trailer

See the line where the sky meets the sea? In 2016, audiences heeded the call of "Moana," capping off a fantastic year for Disney Animation that also saw eventual Best Animated Feature Film Oscar winner "Zootopia" top over a billion dollars at the box office. Closing in on a decade later, however, the House That Mickey Built has fallen on harder times after suffering one of its costliest box office misfires ever with "Strange World" and releasing what was intended to be the crown jewel in its 100th-anniversary celebration, "Wish," to middling reviews and even worse financial returns. It's under these circumstances that Bob Iger, fresh off having un-retired from his position as Disney's CEO, has announced further adventures with both the furry members of the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD) and the studio's beloved Pacific Islander princess.

Shocking as it was when Disney proclaimed "Moana 2" would be arriving near the end of 2024, having only just revealed the sequel's existence during its first investors' call of the year, this development isn't as sudden as it may seem. In truth, some version of the "Moana" sequel has been in the works since at least 2020, back when it was slated to stream as a limited series on Disney+ in the hopes of tapping into the original film's rampant popularity on the service. With Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson having since signed on the dotted line to reprise their roles as Moana and her shape-shifting demigod compadre Maui, the project is now properly up and off to the races, with the full might of Disney's marketing machine behind it.

For more on that, check out the newly-released "Moana 2" trailer above!