Past Lives Director Calls Upon Star Wars And Marvel Stars For A New A24 Rom-Com

Every now and then, an up-and-coming talent practically forces the entire industry to sit up and take notice. Writer/director Celine Song did exactly that with her feature film debut "Past Lives," the heartbreakingly good romance/drama about childhood sweethearts who reunite decades later amid vastly different circumstances in their lives. The A24 film rode an unstoppable wave of hype to rarified Oscars territory, snagging nominations for both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Now, the filmmaker is lining up her next major project ... and she's bringing along a trio of very familiar faces, too.

Variety has the news that not only will Song team up with indie studio A24 once again, but she's also getting her pick of Hollywood's biggest stars to come along for the ride. No less a cast of A-listers than Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson are currently in talks to lead a new, original romantic comedy titled "The Materialists." Although no information is available as to what roles each of these name-brand actors will be playing, the report describes the film as "...a New York-set rom-com following a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man." Roughly 75% of the internet is likely foaming at the mouth (respectfully) for the actual love story to be simmering between Evans and Pascal's characters, but odds are low that anyone would cast Johnson to be stuck as a third wheel.

But, hey, you never know!