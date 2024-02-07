A24 Delivers Murder, Mayhem, And Muscle Mommies In Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

I was about seven years old the first time I saw her — a leather-clad woman with half of a shaved head and mountains of muscle over her 5'6" frame. My eyes would be engrossed the second she appeared on screen, and despite living in an affirming household, I felt like there was something weird or wrong about my fixation. Her name was Luna Vachon (real name Gertrude Vachon), a professional wrestler who perfectly encapsulated the glamour and pageantry of the WWF (now WWE), without ever sacrificing God-like strength and muscle tone. American culture has a weird relationship with visibly strong women, but the tides have been changing over the last five years. No longer relegated solely to punchlines or objects of fetishization, beefy women are now praised with the same adoration as their male counterparts.

This is to say that Rose Glass's sophomore feature "Love Lies Bleeding" couldn't be arriving at a better time. The film centers on Lou (Kristen Stewart), the manager of a gym who falls head-over-heels for Jackie (Katy O'Brian), a bodybuilder heading for Las Vegas to compete with the best of the best. The closer they get, however, the more dangerous their lives become, as Lou comes from a crime family that seems to be none too pleased with her new paramour. /Film's own Bill Bria was able to catch "Love Lies Bleeding" at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, giving the film a 9/10 rating and writing in his review that the movie feels at home with horror-noirs like "Les Diaboliques," "Lost Highway," and "Drive," before it transforms into "a thrillingly grimy, seedy, Americana-and-fluid-soaked body-horror noir that's unabashedly queer and winningly deranged."