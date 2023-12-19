Kristen Stewart Falls In Love With A Bodybuilder In The Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

English filmmaker Rose Glass's directorial debut, "Saint Maud," is a great horror film with an all-timer ending, but it was tragically buried after COVID-19 stormed the world in 2020. Thankfully, her sophomore feature as a writer/director, "Love Lies Bleeding," will get the red carpet treatment, starting with a midnight screening at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Kristen Stewart as a gym manager who falls head-over-heels in love with a bodybuilder played by Katy O'Brian, an actor whom the internet has spent most of 2023 thirsting after looking at respectfully thanks to her roles as the brawny freedom fighter Jentorra in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the treacherous Imperial turned New Republic double agent Elia Kane in "The Mandalorian." (Insert Denji from "Chainsaw Man" yelling, "[K-Stew] just like me Fr!")

Just as "Saint Maud" began as what Glass once described as "a weird f***ed-up kind of love story between a young woman and God," the story for "Love Lies Bleeding" changed and evolved throughout the film's development. "In the original script, there were a lot of 'Saint Maud' kind of moments. Like body horror, that kind of thing," O'Brian told Collider in February 2023. Over time, though, the central romance and thriller elements became the focus. "So it's a love thriller, kind of Western. It's shot like a Western," O'Brian added. You can check out the film's trailer above.