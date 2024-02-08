Walter Koenig Learned Of His Star Trek Casting Through An Invasion Of Personal Space

Ensign Pavel Chekov, played by Walter Koenig, first appeared in the "Star Trek" episode "Catspaw" (October 27, 1967), the first episode of the show's second season. The appearance of a forthrightly Russian character, and a hero at that, communicated to Trekkies that the Cold War of the 1960s was not only over but that Russians would now be working in harmony with American characters like Captain Kirk (born in Iowa) and Dr. McCoy (born in Atlanta, Georgia). In the role, Koenig brought a great deal of energy and humor, happy to interject into formal conversations to point out that Russians actually founded most of the Earth's most important innovations. Although already 30, Koenig also communicated a youthful energy, serving as a vital counterpoint to the judicious commanding officers on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Koenig has remained loyal to "Star Trek," having appeared in 36 episodes of the original series and in eight feature films (a picture of him briefly appears in "Star Trek Beyond"). He also played the voice of a descendant of Chekov in "Star Trek: Picard" and has lent his voice to various "Star Trek" video games. Above all else, Koenig has been very game about reprising his role of Chekov for various unauthorized high-end "Star Trek" fan films, including "Star Trek: Renegades," "Star Trek: Captain Pike," and "Star Trek: New Voyages." The franchise, it seems, has been very good to him.

In a recent interview with Sci-Fi Bulletin, Koenig, now 87, reminisced about his early days on "Star Trek" and had an amusing — if slightly embarrassing — anecdote about how he first learned about his casting on the show. It seems no one told him he got the part of Pavel Chekov until a costumer started yanking at his pants.