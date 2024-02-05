How To Watch The Book Of Clarence At Home
Biblical epics used to be Hollywood's bread and butter. From "The Ten Commandments" to "Ben-Hur," the unique blend of high-stakes drama, and big-scale spectacle used to dominate the box office as well as awards season. Today, they've all but disappeared from the filmmaking landscape. This makes the release of a movie like "The Book of Clarence" all the more special.
Written and directed by Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel ("The Harder They Fall"), "The Book of Clarence" combines a biblical epic with the comedic tone of Monty Python's "Life of Brian" or Mel Brook's "History of the World," poking fun at the story of a rising messiah, and the man who sees that fame and power and decides to get some of that for himself.
/Film's own Witney Seibold reviewed "The Book of Clarence" and called it "aspirational, unique, moving, funny, weird, and very shaggy." The film stars LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta"), Omar Sy ("Jurassic World"), Anna Diop ("Titans"), David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"), Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things") RJ Cyler ("Power Rangers"), James McAvoy ("Split") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange").
After failing to make much of a splash at the box office, "The Book of Clarence" is making its way to digital platforms for rental and purchase this week.
The Book of Clarence gets a digital release with some bonus features
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing "The Book of Clarence" on digital platforms alongside some bonus content with select retailers. The extras include:
-
Commentary with Jeymes Samuel & LaKeith Stanfield
-
Band of Brothers: Meet the Cast
-
Song of Songs: An Epic Collaboration
-
The Gospel of Jeymes: On the Set with Jeymes Samuel
-
Book 4: Making the Film
-
Gag Reel
Given how rare bonus content is nowadays, this is a nice little surprise. This is only Jeymes Samuel's second feature film, but he did make a big splash with the terrific revisionist western "The Harder They Fall," so there's reason to be excited about his follow-up.
"The Book of Clarence" will be available to rent and buy digitally from tomorrow, February 6, 2024. Check out the official synopsis below.
Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.