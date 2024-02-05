How To Watch The Book Of Clarence At Home

Biblical epics used to be Hollywood's bread and butter. From "The Ten Commandments" to "Ben-Hur," the unique blend of high-stakes drama, and big-scale spectacle used to dominate the box office as well as awards season. Today, they've all but disappeared from the filmmaking landscape. This makes the release of a movie like "The Book of Clarence" all the more special.

Written and directed by Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel ("The Harder They Fall"), "The Book of Clarence" combines a biblical epic with the comedic tone of Monty Python's "Life of Brian" or Mel Brook's "History of the World," poking fun at the story of a rising messiah, and the man who sees that fame and power and decides to get some of that for himself.

/Film's own Witney Seibold reviewed "The Book of Clarence" and called it "aspirational, unique, moving, funny, weird, and very shaggy." The film stars LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta"), Omar Sy ("Jurassic World"), Anna Diop ("Titans"), David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"), Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things") RJ Cyler ("Power Rangers"), James McAvoy ("Split") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange").

After failing to make much of a splash at the box office, "The Book of Clarence" is making its way to digital platforms for rental and purchase this week.