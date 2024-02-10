The Proposed Hot Lips M*A*S*H Plot Loretta Swit Immediately Shot Down

Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan is one of the more complex characters on the classic Korean war sitcom "M*A*S*H," growing from one of the series' antagonists into another truly beloved member of the 4077th, and that is in large part thanks to the woman who portrayed her, Loretta Swit. Not only did Swit give Margaret more depth than many of her early episodes had written on the page through her performance, but she also was deeply protective of the character and went to bat for her against the writers and producers if she felt something wasn't appropriate. She helped develop the character beyond being a one-note, somewhat misogynistic joke and even gave Margaret her best character arc. The evolution from the early seasons with an alternatively icy and lusty Hot Lips to her later season incarnations is truly impressive, and according to Swit, part of that came with putting her foot down.

There were quite a few things that Margaret did over the years that could be frustrating to her fans, especially her long-lasting affair with married man and boorish bigoted buffoon Frank Burns (Larry Linville). However, there was one line that Swit refused to let the writers cross, and she had darn good reason.