Good Luck Watching The Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin Trailer Without Crying

The trailer for the latest Apple TV+ Charlie Brown special is here, and no offense to Peppermint Patty, Lucy, and the rest of the crew, but this looks like it's set to be the best Peanuts character spotlight story yet. The new animated special is titled "Welcome Home, Franklin," and it's set to finally shine a light on Franklin, Charlie Brown's laid back friend who joined the comic strip in 1968. Notably, Franklin is the only Black character in the main Peanuts gang lineup that's featured prominently in several of the most popular specials, and his role in the friend group has led to plenty of memeing and criticism over the years.

In the social media age, Franklin is perhaps best known for his appearance in "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," where he's seated awkwardly far across the table from all of his white friends. Screencaps from the 1973 special tend to go viral around the holiday season, to the point that the widow of comic creator Charles M. Schulz at one point responded to claims that the table setting is racist. "While it can't be known now which animator drew that particular scene, you can be sure there was no ulterior motive," Jean Schulz wrote on her blog in 2019.