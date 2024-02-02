'A True Legend': Hollywood Reacts To Carl Weathers' Death

Sometimes it seemed like Carl Weathers could do anything. The football star-turned-actor also directed a fair number of television episodes (including two episodes of "The Mandalorian") and worked as a producer, extending his experience into all parts of entertainment. He worked with an incredible range of talent and touched many lives even beyond those he interacted with directly, making his passing a massive blow to anyone who loves movies or TV. The absolute titan sadly died yesterday at the age of 76, and many of the people who he worked with and who were inspired by him took to social media to share their feelings about the late, great man.

The outpouring of love included words from co-stars like Pedro Pascal and Jesse Ventura, along with regular collaborators like Adam Sandler, whom Weathers worked with on movies like "Happy Gilmore," "Little Nicky," and "Eight Crazy Nights." There's a Carl Weathers-shaped hole in the world, and his loss is clearly felt by many. Rest in peace and may the Force be with you, sir. Let's see what the stars have to say.